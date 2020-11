Kerala records 25 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,796

Kerala recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 1,796.

Thiruvananthapuram

Rajendran (68) from Athiyannur

Neesamma (85) from Thiruvananthapuram

Prabha (48) from Kodunganoor

Kollam

Lazar David (66) from Pathanapuram

OP Suni (48) from North Paravur

Alappuzha

Kunjumani (70) from Cherthala

Tahakunju (53) from Kaduvinal

Baby (72) from Alappuzha

Kottayam

VC Chellappan (70) from Kurumbanad

Ernakulam

Guptan Namboothiri (70) from Ernakulam

Sajeevan (48) from Fort Kochi

Augustine (67) from Kelanthara

Thrissur

Simon (72) from Pullazhi

Govindankutty (67) from Pampur

Vasu (60) from Eravakkad

Palakkad

Somasundaran (66) from Kunissery

Bhargavi Amma (86) from Shekaripuram

Kunjaramu (80) from Attassery

Malappuram

Fathima (52) from Tanur

Kozhikode

Amina (70) from Ollavana

Rajan (59) from Vadakara

Janaki (34) from Puthiya Kadavu

Amina (77) from Kozhikode

Abdu Rahman (67) from Iringanoor.

Kannur

Nafisa Kakkarayil (65) from Kadalai

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.