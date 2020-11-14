Mar Thoma Church to be led by new Metropolitan

Thiruvalla: The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church is being led by a new Metropolitan from Sunday. Rev. Dr. Geevarghese Mar Theodosius who became the Suffragan Metropolitan last July was installed as the new head of the 1.6-million strong Church. He is the 22nd Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church.

('Suffragan' means 'subordinate to and assisting the superior archbishop or metropolitan'.)

The installation ceremony held at the Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Auditorium at the Church headquarters at Thiruvalla town in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Photo: Nikhil Raj

The installation ceremony of the Rt Rev Dr Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, 71, began at the Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Auditorium at the Church headquarters at Thiruvalla town in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The Metropolitan designate was accorded a reception by the Bishops of the Church at 7:45 am. Thereafter a Holy Mass led byEuyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa followed.

Heads of other Christian denominations are attending the special ceremony. They include Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry of the Catholic Church; Baselios Marthoma Paulose II of the Orthodox Syrian Church; Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis of the Malankara Catholic Church; Rt. Rev Dr P C Singh, the CNI Moderator; Rt. Rev Dharmaraja Rasalam, CSI Moderator; and Cyril Mar Baselios of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

Rev. Dr. Geevarghese Mar Theodosius. Photo: Nikhil Raj

The new head of the church has taken over following the passing away of the 21st Marthoma Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma on October 18.