Kerala records 31 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 2,329

Kerala recorded 31 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 2,329.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Thankarajan (80) from Mukolaykal

Indu Shekharan (65) from Attingal

Akhil (27) from Ayira

Neelkanthan Ashari (85) from Chirayinkeezhu

Mohanan Nair (63) from Kadakampally

Kollam

Yashodharan (85) from Ochira

Laila (34) from Pothuvazhi

Raju (58) from Mynagappally

Padmajakshi (72) from Parippally

Vivek (26) from Mankad

Thankayya (61) from Puthenkulam

Jayasudha (39) from Manakara

Alappuzha

Augustine (76) from Cherthala

Somarajan (60) from Pallikkal

Soman (67) from Cherthala

Rajamma (91) from Cherthala

Haimavathi (70) from Thiruvanmandoor

Govinda Panicker (60) from Kayamkulam

Ernakulam

Thanka (79) from Karimugal

Thrissur

Abdulla Kutty (70) from Edakayur

Shamsudeen (72) from Blankadu

Malootty (59) from Pallam

Muhammad (65) from Chavakkad

Malappuram

Vijayan (60) from Keezhuparambu

Ummaya (70) from Cheekode

Moidootty (61) from Arakkaparambu

Kozhikode

Siddharthan (72) from Malaparambu

Kunhirayan (73) from Ulliyeri

Wayanad

Aisha (60) from Vilangapuram

Ahmed Kunhi (77) from Chelad

Kannur

Nalini (73) from Tawakkara

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.