Kerala records 32 COVID deaths on Saturday, toll now at 2,390

Kerala recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 2,390. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Vasanthi (60) from Venkamala

Shahul Hameedi (64) from Poonthura

Kollam

Ramla (46) from Poruvazhi

Pathanamthitta

Chellammal (69) from Parumala

Kottayam

Rejimon (57) Koruthode

Ernakulam

Anne Joseph (70) from Pazhangadu

K V Pathros (65) from Kadakkanad

K P Varghese (65) from Ayyampuzha

Nithi Varkky (88) from Pallikkara

Thrissur

Jose (65) from Ammadam

Subrahmanian (84) from Chittilappally

Raveendran (65) from Erumapetty

Viji Omana (56) from Ramavarmapuram

Unnikrishnan Menon (77) from Vellakkal

Shaheeda (69) from Koorkkancherry

Ramakrishnan (78) from Keelepadam

Assainar (70) from Chavakkad

John (60) from Vazhani

Jini (33) from Kottappady

Palakkad

Manikandan (52) from Muthumala

Malappuram

Ummachutti (66) from Munniyoor

Kunjimuhammad (62) from Pallikkal

Kozhikode

Abdurahman (72) from Vellam

Pathumma (85) from Thamarassery

Balakrishnan (77) from Karaparamba

Abdulla (88) from Vadakara

Ummerkutty (70) from Vadakara

Wayanad

Ammad (60) from Palamukk

Kannur

Kunjipathu (60) from Paleri

Abdulla (59) from Payyannur

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.