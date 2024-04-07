Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Welfare pension: Kerala govt to distribute two months' arrears from Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2024 02:57 PM IST Updated: April 07, 2024 03:00 PM IST
Rupee
Representational Image: AFP
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will start distributing social security and welfare pension for two months from April 9, Tuesday. Beneficiaries will get Rs 3200 before Ramzan and Vishu. 

In March, the finance minister had assured that beneficiaries would get two months' instalments ahead of Vishu while announcing the disbursal of the pension arrears for the month of August 2023. From April 9, pension arrears for September and October will be distributed.

Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all those who completed the mustering process will receive the pension. The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of those who registered the details with the government and others will receive the amount through co-operative societies. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE