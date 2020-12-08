Pinarayi back in Kannur, goes straight to dead old pal Rairu Nair's home

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in his native place after a 286-day hiatus on Sunday night. Pinarayi had last visited the north Kerala district last February. In between he led from the front admirably as the state battled the COVID-19 scourge and was based in Thiruvananthapuram all through the critical phases of lockdown and its gradual phased easing later.

On his return, the CPM leader went straight to the house of his recently deceased close friend Rairu Nair at Melur, close to Thalaserry town. The chief minister, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena arrived at Nair's house at night unexpectedly and spent half-an-hour with the bereaved family of the freedom fighter.

The chief minister enquired about the health of Nair's wife Narayanikutty. Nair's eldest daughter Praveena and her husband Suresh Menon were also present at the house.

Pinarayi sat next to the empty chair on which Rairu Nair sat. His wife Kamala sat in a chair next to him. Dr Preetha Chattoth, the daughter of Rairu Nair, sat in another chair facing the Chief Minister.

Dr Preetha informed the chief minister and his family that she saw Pinarayi as the eldest son of her father, whose affection for him was also like that for a son. When Rairu Nair was in hospital, Pinarayi Vijayan provided all the necessary help, she said.

It was the chief minister himself who had called Preetha, who was in the US, to inform her about her father’s death.

The chief minister could not visit the place after the death of Rairu Nair as the demise had happened when COVID was at its peak.

Chathoth Rairu Nair, a prominent Indian freedom fighter, Gandhi’s disciple and a businessman, had passed away in early July. He was 98. Apart from Pinarayi, he shared close ties with other Left leaders like AK Gopalan, EK Nayanar and N E Balram.

Melur holds a lot of memories for Pinarayi. He represents the Dharmadom legislative assembly constituency in the district.

No poll duties

The chief minister did not participate in election campaigning in his home district. He, however, participated in the meetings of the LDF election committees of various panchayats within his constituency, Dharmadom, and evaluated their progress.

The chief minister is not participating directly in the election campaigning as a precautionary step to avoid crowds and comply with the guidelines for controlling and fighting COVID, the CPM clarified.

By visiting project sites he also reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented under his leadership in the constituency.

The chief minister had previously visited his house located at Pinarayi on February 23. He will stay in his house till the local body elections in the state are over.