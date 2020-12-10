4,470 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52,769 tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 4,470 new COVID cases and 4,847 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 59,517.

Of the new cases, 3,858 contracted the virus through contact while 77 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 498 remain unclear.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 700, 578 and 555 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 8.47.

Thirty-seven healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

26 COVID deaths

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,533.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 700 (contact cases - 647)

Kozhikode - 578 (549)

Ernakulam - 555 (447)

Thrissur - 393 (378)

Kottayam - 346 (321)

Kollam - 305 (298)

Alappuzha - 289 (279)

Thiruvananthapuram - 282 (183)

Palakkad - 212 (88)

Idukki - 200 (174)

Pathanamthitta - 200 (131)

Kannur - 186 (151)

Wayanad - 114 (108)

Kasaragod - 110 (104)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 4,847 recoveries on Thursday.

So far, 5,91,845 have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,16,491 people under observation across the state. Of them, 3,02,567 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,924 are in hospitals.

A total of 1,278 people were admitted to the hospital today.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 302

Kollam - 280

Pathanamthitta - 183

Alappuzha - 208

Kottayam - 312

Idukki - 121

Ernakulam - 649

Thrissur - 638

Palakkad - 263

Malappuram - 680

Kozhikode - 650

Wayanad - 115

Kannur - 292

Kasaragod - 154