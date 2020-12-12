Covid vaccine will be free in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in Kerala once the distribution started in the country.

The CM, during his evening briefing, said it is yet to be decided how many dozes of the vaccine the Centre is going to set aside for the state.

Vijayan pointed at the downward trend of the new infections in the state lately and said there has been a gradual drop in the number of cases.

The CM also warned of potential chronic post-Covid difficulties.

"Chronic COVID symptoms could be reported highly in the coming days. Those suffering from post-Covid difficulties should take enough rest and seek the services of the government's designated clinics for the same," the CM said.

Kerala recorded 5,949 new COVID-19 cases and 5,268 recoveries on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 60,029. The state has reported 6,64,632 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,01,861 made recovery.

The first meeting of the steering committee constituted for coordinating COVID vaccination activities in the state was held here the other day. According to officials, the vaccination schedule will be finalized in accordance with the Central Government's order.

During the first phase, vaccination will be given on priority to health workers, uniformed services including the police, people above 50 years of age and people below 50 who have serious health problems.

India has short-listed six vaccines which are being tested on humans and three vaccines which are in the pre-clinical trial stage.

The Kerala government, which has initiated elaborate measures for the storage and administration of the COVID vaccine, has decided to utilise the services, logistics and other facilities already available in the private health sector, considering the massive requirement on the ground for vaccination-related activities.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been finalised as the technical partner for COVID vaccination in the state. The agency will be responsible for training programmes and data management associated with COVID vaccination.

The training of health committee chairpersons will begin soon after the new governing councils take charge in local self-government bodies after the elections now under way.