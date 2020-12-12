Malayalam writer U A Khader passes away

Kozhikode: Malayalam writer and Sahitya Academy award winner U A Khader passed away here on Saturday. He was 85. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for respiratory ailments.

Khader, who had worked as a painter and journalist, was also an employee of the state health department.

He is known for his literary works that portrayed the life of the village Thrikottoor and its people.

He has authored over 70 books in various genres including novels and short stories.

He won the Kerala Sahitya Academy award for Thrikottoor Peruma in (1984) and the Sahitya Akademy award for Thrikottoor Novellas in (2009).

His works have been translated to various languages including English, Hindi and Kannada.

He has served as an office-bearer of Kerala Sahitya Academy, Lalithakala Academy, Kerala Bhasha Institute ad Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham. He was also the president of the Left-leaning Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham. He was part of the State Film Awards jury four times.

Khader was born in 1935 in Bilin, Mon State, near Rangoon in Burma (Myanmar). His father Ussangaantakathu Moithootti Haji belonged to Quilandy while his mother Mamaidi was Burmese in origin.

Fathimabeevi is his wife. The couple has five children. The burial will take place on Sunday.