4,698 new COVID cases in Kerala after 46,375 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 4,698 new COVID cases and 5,258 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 59,438.

Of the new cases, 4,034 contracted the virus through contact while 93 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 528 remain unclear.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam reported the most cases - 649, 612 and 509 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 10.13.

Forty-three healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-nine COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,623.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 649 (Contact cases – 608)

Kozhikode 612 (594)

Ernakulam 509 (360)

Thrissur 438 (417)

Kottayam 416 (397)

Palakkad 307 (156)

Kollam 269 (262)

Kannur 267 (228)

Thiruvananthapuram 254 (164)

Wayanad 234 (222)

Pathanamthitta 229 (145)

Idukki 222 (209)

Alappuzha 218 (203)

Kasaragod 74 (69)