COVID-19: 2,707 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, 4,481 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 2,707 new coronavirus positive cases after 31,893 tests on Monday. The state also registered 4,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 24 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 2,647.

Of the new cases, 2,291 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 328 among them is unknown.

As many as 51 infected persons came from abroad outside the state.

The state has reported 6,72,037 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 6,11,600 persons recovered. The remaining 57,640 patients are undergoing treatment.

There has been a steady decline in the number of active cases for the last one month. Active cases have come down from a high of about 97,000 in October to less than 60,000 now.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,10,107 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,96,920 are under home or institutional quarantine and 13,187 are in hospitals.

1,394 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 69,99,865 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, one more regions have been converted into hotspots and four have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 433 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 441 (422 through contact)

Ernakulam-343 (254)

Thrissur- 268 (252)

Kottayam- 252 (233)

Thiruvananthapuram- 222 (161)

Alappuzha- 220 (197)

Kozhikode- 219 (196)

Palakkad- 190 (90)

Kollam- 160 (158)

Kannur- 136 (106)

Pathanamthitta- 133 (107)

Wayanad- 61 (58)

Idukki- 47 (44)

Kasaragod-15 (13)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 198

Kollam- 306

Pathanamthitta- 213

Alappuzha- 302

Kottayam- 352

Idukki- 48

Ernakulam- 582

Thrissur- 575

Palakkad- 291

Malappuram- 822

Kozhikode- 410

Wayanad- 154

Kannur- 172

Kasaragod- 56