Adani group gets security clearance for Trivandrum airport

Thiruvananthapuram: The Adani Trivandrum International Airport Limited (ATIAL) has got the Union Home Ministry's security clearance to run the airport in the Kerala capital.

ATIAL has secured a 50-year lease to operate, manage and develop the Trivandrum International Airport.

On the basis of the security clearance, the signing of concession agreement with Airport Authority of India for the handing over of the airport will take place soon. The Airport Authority of India had handed over the “letter of award” for the management of the airport to the Adani Group in September as part of further proceedings in the tender process.

The takeover of Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports by the Adanis was completed in October. Even though security clearance has been granted to the ATIAL, many other procedures have to be completed before the operations of the airport are handed over to the concessionaire.

The Adani Group has also won bids to take over AAI's airports at Guwahati and Jaipur.