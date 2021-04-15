15-year old school boy stabbed to death in Alappuzha, two held

Alappuzha: A 15-year old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of people during a temple festival at Padayanivattom in Alappuzha on Wednesday night.

Abhimanyu was stabbed to death at around 10pm on the night of Vishu following a dispute between two groups.

According to reports, a 15-member gang attacked Abhimanyu and two others. Vallikunnam natives Adarsh (16) and Kashinath (16) sustained injuries in the attack. The police have identified the main accused as Sajay Datt.

"We have taken into custody and questioned the father and brother of Sajay Datt, a local, who is the accused in the case. We are yet to nab him, a search is on," police said.

CPI(M) alleged conspiracy behind the boy's murder.

Abhimanyu is a student activist of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and was killed by members of the RSS, the CPI(M) leaders alleged.

The CPI(M) has called for a hartal in Vallikunnam area protesting the murder of the tenth standard student.

CPI(M) Charumood area secretary Binu told the media that it was planned murder.

"He was an SFI activist. It was a planned murder by the JP and the RSS," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP denied all the allegations and said it was in no way associated with the murder.

"All the allegations raised against BJP and the RSS are baseless. Police have clearly said that it was not a politicalmurder," BJP district president A V Gopakumar said.

'Abhimanyu not a political activist'

Meanwhile, father of the boy, Ambili Kumar revealed that his son was not involved in any politcal activism.

"He is my second son. He lost his mother a year ago. He was just 15. He never gets engaged in any dispute. Abhimanyu's brother Anandhu is a DYFI activist. He may have been an SFI member in school... since he is from a Communist family. But Abhimanyu was not active in politics. I don't understand why he was killed," his father, Ambili Kumar, told the media on Thursday.

Abhimanyu was supposed to attend the ongoing tenth standard exams in the state.

Recently, after the state Assembly polls, a 22-year- old IUML worker was allegedly killed in a post-poll clash between the league activists and the CPI(M) at Kannur.