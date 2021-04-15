Drug bust in Kozhikode too, hashish oil worth Rs 3cr seized from hotel

Kozhikode: Hashish oil valued at Rs 3 crore was seized from a hotel in Kozhikode district's Ramanattukara and one person arrested in this connection, Excise officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery came after specific information that high- grade narcotic substance was smuggled into North Kerala recently.

The hashish oil, recovered on Tuesday night, is estimated to be valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market.

Satheesan, Excise Inspector of Feroke Range said the Hasheesh oil weighed three kilograms.

"It's worth is three crore rupees in the narcotic market. A Kozhikode-native has been arrested. The contraband has come from Andhra Pradesh for supply in North Kerala," he said.

The arrested person has been identified as Anwar from Chakkumkadavu in Payyanakkal village of Kozhikode.

It was only recently that the Customs & Excise departments had in a joint operation seized narcotics including MDMA from a luxury hotel in Kochi.

Probe revealed that drugs, including MDMA, from Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Goa, and foreign countries were couriered into the state.

A ‘consignment’ of 100 grams of MDMA, meant for a DJ party in Kochi, was also seized in Palakkad recently. The seized quantity would have been sufficient for at least 100 people.

The prospect of selling drugs at exorbitant prices — often 10 times over the normal price — attract peddlers to DJ parties. Their clientele are mostly the rich, who seldom bargain. Additionally, the belief that parties held in star hotels and resorts are raid-proof also encourages peddlers.

It has now revealed that even smaller resorts hold such DJ parties, or chill-out parties, in their halls. The invitation is mostly through social media and dating apps.

(With inputs from PTI)