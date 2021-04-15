Safety agency allows Thrissur Pooram fireworks

Thrissur: The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization on Thursday gave its permission to conduct the famed Thrissur Pooram fireworks as part of the temple festivities with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The safety agency has also given its permission to hold the sample fireworks before the main event.

Thrissur Pooram, a festival known for the parade of caparisoned jumbos and performance of traditional music, will be held with stringent restrictions, which have been introduced considering the rising second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Severe restrictions will be in force at the Thekkinkadu Ground and Swaraj Round venues and visitors would need a pass for entry to these areas.

The rules would be in force on April 22, 23 and 24. The main event of the famed temple festival is scheduled for April 23 and the related events such as sample fireworks display, main fireworks display and the exhibition would be organised as usual. The festival area will be divided into six parts, each of which will be supervised by a Deputy Collector.

Earlier, a conflict of opinion on the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram had surfaced between the government and the Thrissur district medical officer (DMO).

The government has said it was ready to hold the festival while the DMO was against it, citing the present COVID-19 situation. The district Collector has written to the Chief Secretary to issue directives to hold the annual festival by referring to the government decision, which the DMO has opposed.

DMO K J Reena on Sunday told reporters that she expected the government to rethink its decision.

"I don't think any government will play with the lives of people. If it does, we are inviting grave danger. We will have to re-open the COVID-19 Frontline Treatment Centres. Our efforts of the last one-and-a-half-years will go waste," she had said.