COVID-19: Prohibitory orders in 10 local bodies in Wayanad, containment zones in Kozhikode

Kalpetta: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Wayanad Collector on Friday announced prohibitory orders in 10 local bodies in the district till April 30.

Section 144 will come into force from Friday night in Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery municipalities as well as Kaniyampatta, Thirunelli, Nenmeni, Ambalavayal, Thariyode, Pozhuthana, Vengapalli and Meppadi panchayats.

Wayanad district has been witnessing a steady surge in the number of COVID patients. On Friday, 348 fresh cases were reported from the district. Of them, 340 people contracted the virus through contact. Of the 30,843 people who tested positive so far, 28,429 recovered from the disease. Presently, 1,923 people are under treatment in the district. As many as 1,721 people are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode Collector declared section 144 in all the containment zones in the district. Kozhikode reported 1,560 cases on Friday, the highest in the state. The test positivity rate (TPR) of Kozhikode district is 20.21%, the Collector said on his official Facebook page. Presently, the district has 10,038 active cases.

Kerala reported 10,031 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 related deaths on Friday, taking the overall tally in the state to 12,07,332 and the toll to 4,877. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 67,775 samples in the last 24 hours and that the test positivity rate was 14.8 per cent.