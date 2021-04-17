COVID-19: Lockdown like restrictions in Kozhikode on Sunday

Kozhikode: As COVID-19 cases surge in Kozhikode, the district administration has announced stricter restrictions on Sundays.

• Not more than five people are allowed to gather at a place.

• People should get out of their homes only under unavoidable circumstances.

• Shops selling essential goods must be closed by 7.

• Beach, Park and other tourist spots shall remain shut.

• Public transport and health sector can function as usual.

In the highest single day surge in the past few months, Kerala recorded 13,835 positive cases on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 12,21,167 lakh and the active cases to 80,019 in the state.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of cases 2,187, followed by Kozhikode 1504, Malappuram 1430, Kottayam 1154, Thrissur 1149 and Kannur 1132.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts have over 11,000 people undergoing treatment for the virus.