Gatherings, mobility clipped in Kozhikode, Kasaragod amid Covid surge

Kozhikode: More COVID-19 restrictions are in place in Kozhikode district on Sundays considering the chances of public gathering at markets, beaches and eateries during the weekend holiday. The district administration decided to clamp down public activities as the number of COVID-19 cases are shooting up as the country as a whole is in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

People have been urged not to venture out of home, except for essential activities. Shops selling essential goods will remain open only till 7pm.

Any get-togethers on Sundays should not have more than five people.

Tourism centres including beaches and parks will remain shut. However, public transport will function as usual , says the order issued by the district collector.

Entry limits in Kasaragod towns

Further north, the Kasaragod district administration too has ordered more curbs on public movement.

Covid-negative certificate or Covid vaccination document would be mandatory for entering Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Uppala, Kumbla towns from April 24.

Those coming to these towns should carry Covid-negative certificate obtained within 14 days or certificate showing that the person has taken two doses of vaccine. The decision will come into effect from 8 am on April 24.

The police will set up check-points at the two ends of these towns. The meeting decided to deploy executive magistrates at the check points.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the District Disaster Managment Authority which is headed by District Collector D Sajith Babu.

Tamil Nadu reopens byroads

The Tamil Nadu authorities have reopened 10 out of the 12 byroads in Kanyakumari district that connect Kerala with the neighbouring state.

The roads were closed on Saturday following which Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart citing the move was violation of central government guidelines and it shroud be withdrawn immediately.

All byroads except those at Parassala and Cheriyakolla are now open.

People can enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala also through the national highway at Kaliyakkavilai with e-pass and Covid-negative certificate.