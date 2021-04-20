26 doctors at Kottayam Medical College contract COVID-19

Kottayam: With more healthcare personnel, including doctors contracting COVID-19 in recent days, public restrictions have been tightened at the Kottayam Medical College.

In just two weeks, 76 students at Kottayam Medical College have tested positive for the virus. Of them, 26 are doctors.

Twelve doctors tested positive for the virus on Monday.

With more people now coming to seek treatments, the hospital has advised that only those with serious health problems should get admitted.

There are 6,800 people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kottayam district. Of them, 5,500 are undergoing home quarantine.

The district administration estimates that there are only 2,000 beds vacant in Kottayam. Even then, several beds and ICUs are in a state of disrepair.

Steps have also been taken to set up healthcare centres to accomodate urgent cases.