Mullaperiyar dam: TN seeks to raise water level, signals opposition to Kerala's plan for new one

Thodupuzha: The Tamil Nadu authorities have again opposed Kerala's move to construct a new dam at Mullaperiyar.



Tamil Nadu has demanded raising the water level in the dam from 142 feet to 152 feet, thereby signalling that the existing dam has the strength to hold a larger volume.



The Tamil Nadu side has also set aside funds for strengthening the baby dam which facilitates the raising of water level in Mullaperiyar.

However, the Tamil Nadu irrigation department officials allege that Kerala is creating hurdles in this matter.



The court had earlier directed that the two governments will have to take a unanimous decision if a new dam has to be constructed at the site. The Tamil Nadu officials allege that Kerala is violating the direction of the court.



Even Though Kerala sent several letters to Tamil Nadu seeking its permission, there has been no reply from the Tamil Nadu side yet.



Meanwhile, Mullaperiyar sub-committee will conduct an inspection at the dam on Tuesday. The five-member team headed by committee chairman Sharvana Kumar will carry out the inspection.



Kerala has decided to build the new dam at a cost of Rs 1000 crore in four years. The site for the proposed dam has been identified 366 metres downstream of the existing dam. The maximum storage capacity of the new dam will be 152 ft. The new dam will be constructed within the limits of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The new dam will have eight shutters, whereas the current dam has only 13 spillway shutters. Only when the water level touches 136 ft, water can be released from the existing dam. If there are shutters, then the water level of the dam can be regulated by releasing the water at anytime.



Kerala had proposed to build the new dam in 2011, but it was caught in a legal tussle. The estimated cost as per the old Detailed Project Report is Rs 663 crore. Kerala has again initiated the process of preparing the DPR with a complete overhaul of the old report.