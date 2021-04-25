Kozhikode gold robbery: Police nab two Rajasthan residents, recover 8kg of mainour from Mumbai slum

Nearly three weeks after 10kg of gold was stolen from a jeweller in Kozhikode, the police arrested two Rajasthan residents allegedly involved in the theft on Saturday.

The arrested were 27-year-old Jithendra Singh and 23-year-old Pankaj Singh. Search is on for the third accused Praveen.

The police have recovered 8kg of the stolen gold from the relatives of the accused from a slum in Mumbai.

Jithendra worked as a security guard at the jeweller's apartment.

Investigation

The theft was reported to police at night on April 3.

The probe team, led by Kasaba Circle Inspector U K Shajahan, found that the CCTV was switched off during the theft and this could not have happened without the help of an insider.

This prompted the probe team to zero in on Jithendra. His call records were traced. He was questioned multiple times following which he confessed to his role in the theft.

Based on the information provided by Jithendra, police extended investigation to Rajasthan in search of Pankaj Singh Rajput and Praveen. The duo escaped to Goa sensing police presence in their village near Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Pankaj was nabbed from his hideout in Goa. Praveen is still at large.

The police took Jithendra and Pankaj to the Mumbai slum early on Saturday and recovered 8kg of gold.

Pankaj told police that the remaining 2kg of the mainour is with Praveen.