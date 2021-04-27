Mutant variants of coronavirus likely spread in Kerala by early April

Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of mutant variants of the SARS-CoV-2 or coronavirus has been found in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The mutant variants were found in genomic sequencing studies of SARS-CoV-2 samples collected from across Kerala in the first week of April. The studies revealed that the spread of mutant variants could be wide and intense.

The fast-spreading UK variant (B.1.1.7) was found mostly in the northern districts. Informing the State of the presence of the mutant variants, the chief minister said the COVID-19 scenario in Kerala is yet to reach a situation as in North India.

The genomic sequencing also found the presence of a fast-spreading variant of the virus in about 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients. Of them, 30 per cent have contracted the UK variant.

The double mutant variant (B.1.617), first reported in Maharashtra, was detected in seven per cent and the South African variant (B.1.351) was found in two per cent of the patients.

An all-party meeting convened on Monday decided to bring areas with the presence of these variants under stringent curbs, including lockdown.

Wear two masks

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed people living in high COVID-19 probable areas to wear two face masks, one over the other.

With the detection of mutant viruses, Kerala has been going through a phase which Delhi had gone through weeks ago.

Vijayan said the State should foresee the possibility of a wide and intense spread of SARS-CoV-2. He added that the expert advice for wearing two face masks was made under this circumstance.

Mask must at home

New Delhi: NITI Ayog member Dr V K Paul said the current situation warrants wearing of face masks even at homes, especially if there are COVID-19 patients.

He advised all against going outdoors unnecessarily and inviting guests to their homes. He made the suggestions while addressing the Central Health Ministry’s weekly new conference here on Monday.