New COVID-19 variants highly infectious, detected in 90% patients in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The spread of the coronavirus variants has upset the state government's plans on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is feared that the public interactions during the election campaign led to the virus spread. The expert committee had informed the government that the daily cases would touch 25,000 on April 10 and had asked to ensure that the treatment facilities were not in dire straits. But it was estimated that the cases would decline by May first week.

However, it was later found that the UK variant of the virus and the double mutant variant detected in Maharashtra were prevalent in the state by mid-April. The presence of virus variants in the state till April 15 was 40 per cent.

The expert committee had recommended imposing a lockdown on the day prior to the all-party meet on April 29. However, the government and other parties decided to tighten the restrictions to contain the virus spread.

But according to the current data, the virus variants are detected in about 90 per cent and are getting transmitted from one infected person to three people through contact.

A meet of the health department officials suggested that the treatment criteria should be tightened as the number of hospital admissions is increasing. While using ventilators, oxygen and medicines for the patients, the requirement for these should be specially assessed. The resources should be maintained through controlled utilization. Otherwise, with the number of patients increasing, it could lead to a situation where none could be treated. This warning was given considering the situation in other states.

More deaths in second wave

The number of fatalities is increasing in Kerala amid the second wave of the pandemic, data reveals. As the majority of the elderly citizens have been vaccinated, more youngsters are succumbing to the pandemic. However, these deaths are reportedly not being included in the government's official figures.

In Ernakulam and Thrissur, the worst-hit districts, over 50 deaths are reported daily on an average, according to the data from the districts. Reports also point out that the number of funerals has increased in the state. However, the number of deaths confirmed by the government on Thursday is only 63.

Only after the samples of Covid victims are re-examined at the Alappuzha virology institute and the infection confirmed, these are added to the official data. Apart from this, the state-level committee must approve the reports from districts. The deaths of those who were infected with COVID-19 and later tested negative during antigen tests need not be included in this list, according to the health department.

Though the expert committee had sought this to be changed as it was not scientific, the government did not concede.

There is a big difference between the lists from the districts and the state-level list. According to the daily reports of Pathanamthitta Collector, 395 people died of Covid in the district so far. But as per the government's official data, there have been only 146 deaths.