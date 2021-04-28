Kerala Assembly election results: Postal votes to be counted on eight tables

Thiruvananthapuram: Counting the postal votes is the most onerous task. Ahead of the counting of votes cast for the Kerala Legislative Assembly election, the poll watchdog has instructed the District Collectors to put up eight tables just for counting postal votes in each constituency.

Last time, only one table was allotted for each constituency to count postal votes. The number of tables is being increased to expedite the counting process on May 2, when the poll results would be declared.

On an average there were 1,000 postal votes in a constituency for the last election, but this time it will be up to 4,000. Also, the number of polling booths were increased from 24,970 to 40,771 for the April 6 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, despite the increase in the number of tables, it is likely to take as long as the last time to complete the counting process.

The Election Commission estimates that at least the results can be informed unofficially before 12 noon in most constituencies.

Four halls for counting EVM votes

In each constituency, permission has been given to set up three to four halls to count the EVM votes. But in most districts, only three halls have been set up due to space constraints.

Twenty-one tables in three halls and eight tables for postal ballots will add up to a total of 29 tables for each round of counting. Last time, votes, including postal ballots, were counted on 15 tables for each round.

Parties scout for agents

As 29 tables are earmarked for each constituency, the political parties also face the challenge of finding this many counting agents. At least 13,000 people will turn up at the counting centres across the state as agents of the three political fronts.

The Election Commission will be using the 'Encore' software to keep the public updated about the progress in counting. The results too would be out through this software as it has been decided to do away with the previous 'Trend' website.