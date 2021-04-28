Kerala mulls production of COVID vaccine as shortages mar inoculation drive

Alappuzha: In an attempt to be self-reliant, Kerala government seeks to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine with help from the Centre. Inadequate stock of COVID vaccines allotted by the central government has slowed down the ambitious inoculation drive against the pandemic.

The state industries department has initiated discussions to explore the possibility of whether the vaccine can be produced at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) at Kalavoor in Alappuzha.

The KSDP has submitted a detailed plan to the industries department. The Principal Secretary will visit the KSDP the next day. Subsequently, the state government plans to prepare a detailed project and submit it to the Union government.

The KSDP already has infrastructural facilities such as land, water, power, boilers, and filling station to raise a vaccine plant. But it may have to develop adequate storage facility to keep the vaccine at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Also, containers and transport facilities to carry the vaccine at minus 8 degrees Celsius are needed.

At least Rs 400 crore will be needed for the vaccine plant. That money will have to be raised with the help of the Centre and state government. Also, tax exemption should be given to import materials for the plant and lab from abroad. Moreover, Centre's help is needed to obtain the patented vaccine formula.