Sanu Mohan questioned in presence of wife, relatives

Kakkanad (Kochi): Sanu Mohan had planned a suicide pact with his family, but refrained from suggesting it to his wife fearing her opposition, the man accused of killing his daughter reportedly told investigators on Wednesday.

Sanu was interrogated on Wednesday in presence of his wife Ramya and other relatives at the Crime Branch office at Trippunithura. He decided to commit suicide after killing Vaiga since he had felt that he could not lead a peaceful life. He also admitted that Ramya had not been in his scheme of things.

The man was reportedly under huge financial constraints. Police, however, have not taken Mohan’s confession on face value and were trying to connect the dots. He has been reiterating that he had planned to commit suicide after killing his daughter.

Tiff over giving Vaiga a mobile phone

Mohan had an argument with his wife over giving Vaiga a mobile phone. But he hid from Ramya the fact that he had sold off his phone for Rs 13,000 at Kanagarappady two days before killing his daughter. Instead, Ramya was told that his phone had been sent for repairs.

Monthly spends over income

The accused reportedly told the police that he required Rs 60,000 a month to make both ends meet. Vaiga’s school fees, repayment of a car loan, interests on other borrowings, besides domestic expenses were over his means, he said.

The man reportedly told investigators that he had purchased the car costing Rs 5,65,000 on a down payment of Rs 1,45,000 and the rest on loan, which had to be repaid in monthly installments of Rs 9,000 each. Mohan also stated that he had bought a new scooter for his wife.

The interrogation of Mohan concluded on Wednesday night. His police custody would end on Thursday and he would be produced before the court.

The fateful day

Mohan and his family had been residing at Sree Gokulam Harmonia, Kangarappady. He had dropped Ramya at her house in Alappuzha, before returning with Vaiga on March 21 night.

Later that night, he had allegedly smothered the girl at their flat. Believing that she had died, tossed her into the River Muttar. Her body was found the next day.

The man had been on the run till police caught up with him at Karwar, Karnataka, on April 18. His arrest was registered following his reported confession. Police later took him to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa for collecting evidence.

Vaiga did not oppose death plan

Kakkanad: Recalling the moments before killing Vaiga, Sanu reiterated that the girl did not oppose when he suggested ending their lives. Instead, she raised concern over her mother and enquired what she would do if they were to die.

The accused reportedly told the police that he had made Vaiga sit on a sofa and wrapped a lungi tight around her before smothering her. She struggled for about 10 minutes. Once she became still, he removed the lungi and took her on his shoulder. It was then he noticed her nose bleeding.

Sanu also said he had consumed alcohol while returning to Kangarappady with Vaiga. While leaving the residence of Ramya, he had told Vaiga that they were going to an uncle’s house. En route, the girl suggested buying a gift for the uncle.

Vaiga realized that they were returning to Kangarappady only when the car had reached the over-bridge at Vyttila.

Police said she was aged 13.