Pension disbursal via treasuries | Check out the new arrangements

Kerala govt pensioners above 80 may get Rs 1,000 extra, CM's nod awaited
Our Correspondent
Published: April 30, 2021 11:43 AM IST Updated: April 30, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Special arrangements have been made to disburse pension through treasuries from May 3 to 7 amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

• On the morning of May 3, pension would be disbursed to pensioners whose PTSB account numbers end with zero (0). And in the afternoon, for those with their account numbers ending with 1.

(PTSB denotes Pensioners Treasury Savings Bank Account, which is solely for state government pensioners.)

• On May 4 morning, for those with account numbers ending with 2 and in the afternoon, for those ending with 3.

• On May 5 morning, for those with account numbers ending with 4 and in the afternoon for those ending with 5.

• On the morning of May 6, for those with account numbers ending with 6 and in the afternoon for those with 7.

• On May 7 morning, for those with account numbers ending with 8 and in the afternoon, for those with account numbers ending with 9.

Only a maximum of five people will be allowed near the treasury cash/teller counters at a time.

For those who are unable to reach the treasury directly, money will be transferred to their accounts if a signed cheque is submitted along with the details of the personal bank accounts. Arrangements have also been made to provide the online transaction facility for the account, if the pensioner requests for it.  

