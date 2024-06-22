Treasury accounts to now receive SMS alert for withdrawals

Thiruvananthapuram; The system of sending SMS alerts to individuals withdrawing money from State Treasury accounts has been reinstated. The alerts will be sent to those withdrawing money from the Employees' (ETSB) and pensioners' (PTSB) accounts as well as the savings accounts.

Users will receive notifications detailing both the amount withdrawn and the remaining balance in their accounts. However, alerts for other transactions, including deposits, will not be available.

The SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the account holder, as provided during account opening or when updating KYC documents. The number can be changed by submitting an application directly to the treasury branch.

Although the SMS alert system was established earlier, it did not make much headway. The system is now being revived in view of the incident where five employees of the Kazhakkoottam sub-treasury siphoned off Rs.18 lakhs from three dormant accounts.