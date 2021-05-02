LDF 99 not out! A complete picture of Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 in Graphics

Breaking the decades old tradition of choosing the opposition over incumbent government, the people of Kerala voted the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government back to power with a huge mandate of 99 seats. When the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won only 41 seats, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has even lost its only seat in the Left wave hit across the state on Sunday. Here are all the chosen representatives of 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly:

Here is how Kerala's political landscape changed over the years. A comparison between 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections:

The graphics below represent the number of seats contested by each party and how many they won.