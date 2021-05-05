Metropolitan Emeritus of Marthoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom passes away

Pathanamthitta: Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church passed away on Wednesday. He was 103.

He passed away at the Kumbanad Fellowship Hospital at 1:15 am.

The bishop's mortal remains will be moved to the Marthoma Alexander Memorial Hall in Thiruvalla.

The funeral will be held on Thursday.

Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom was admitted to the Thiruvalla Believers Medical College hospital on Friday following uneasiness.

He was the oldest surviving bishop in the world. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018. He is the only Christian bishop to receive this honour.

Born as Philip Oommen on 27 April 1918 in Kumbanad, he became a priest in the Marthoma Church in 1944.

He became an Episcopa in 1953 and the head of the Kottayam-Kunnamkulam diocese in 1954. He was promoted to the post of the Suffragan Metropolitan in 1978.

He headed the Thiruvananthauram-Kollam diocese in 1980 and the Ranni-Nilakkal, North American diocese in 1990. In 1997, he headed the Chengannur-Thumpamon diocese.

He became the head of the Marthoma Church in 1999. Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom left the post in 2007.

He was widely appreciated spiritual leader in Kerala's social, cultural and religious circle known for his humour and wit.