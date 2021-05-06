Mini-lockdown ineffective, Kerala govt mulls total shutdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The government is considering bringing Kerala under lockdown as the surge in COVID-19 cases remains unabated.

The police have reported that the mini-lockdown, introduced on Tuesday, has not been effective. The police report has prompted the government to consider the imposition of total lockdown in the State.

Kerala, on Wednesday, reported 41,953 new COVID-19 cases and 58 related fatalities. The test positivity rate was 25.69 per cent. Terming the situation dangerous, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has hinted at clamping stringent curbs on the State.

The police report submitted to the Director General of Police said 80 per cent of the people were venturing outdoors unnecessarily, offering lame excuses when questioned.

Meanwhile, there were complaints of police excesses as well. It was also reported that the police checking at many places caused traffic blocks. Those proceeding to their workplaces and hospitals too faced difficulties due to the police checking.

CM asks banks to halt recovery proceedings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the Kerala State Electricity Board and Water Authority would stop collecting arrears for two months in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases.

He said he would request banks to halt all recovery proceedings as the people were having a tough time.