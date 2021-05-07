Controversy erupts after volunteers shift COVID patient to hospital on a bike in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A controversy has erupted in Kerala after a COVID-19 patient, who became seriously ill while being quarantined at a primary COVID care centre in nearby Punnapra village, was shifted to a hospital on a two- wheeler by two volunteers on Friday.

Health authorities in Alappuzha have launched a probe after the news channels aired visuals of the patient being transported on the motorcycle by two volunteers wearing PPE kits.

Other patients in the facility alleged that the volunteers were forced to take him to the hospital on the motorcycle due to non-availability of ambulance service.

"There was no other way out for the volunteers. They acted quickly after the patient started experiencing breathlessness and fainted," a COVID-19 patient, who is quarantined at the same COVID First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC), told Manorama News.

The patient, who was taken to a private hospital, was later shifted to the General Hospital here after providing him oxygen support.

Alappuzha district authorities said the COVID patient was transported on the motorbike without informing the health department.

Taking a serious note of the incident, District Collector A Alexander directed the District Medical Officer (DMO) L Anithakumari to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

Health authorities said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)