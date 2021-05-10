3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by Kerala govt arrive in Kochi

Kochi: Kerala on Monday received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Indigo regular flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at Cochin International Airport at 11.50 am, a CIAL spokesman said.

The vaccines procured from Pune Serum institute will be transferred to Kerala Medical Corporation Warehouse in Kochi's Manjummel. The vaccines will then be distributed to the various regional vaccine centres.

The state government has placed an order for over one crore doses of vaccine to accelerate the vaccination drive in the state. Out of the 1 crore, 75 lakh Covaxin and 25 lakh Covishield vaccines are included.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 would be prioritised in Kerala with people having comorbidities given preference.

"It has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised," Vijayan has said.

He has said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre.

The Kerala High Court has also sought information from the Centre on the time-frame in which the state government would get its share of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday that over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses within the next three days.

(With PTI inputs.)