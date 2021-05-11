Widespread rainfall in Kerala today, yellow alert in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness widespread rainfall till May 14. The summer showers are likely to be witnessed by all districts on Tuesday.

Idukki will experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in the district on May 11 and 12.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea on these days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas on above mentioned period.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department informed that a low-pressure belt is likely to form in the South-East Arabian Sea by May 14. The low-pressure belt is likely to form into a cyclone and move away from the Indian coast.