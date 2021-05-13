Israel condoles Soumya’s death, likens son to ‘little Moses’ who lost parents in 26/11 attacks

Thodupuzha: Israeli ambassador to India Ron Malka spoke to the family of Idukki woman Soumya Santhosh, 32, who was killed in a rocket strike on Wednesday.

“Israel is mourning her loss and we are here for them,” he said.

Posting her picture and a photograph of Soumya with husband Santhosh and son Adon on Twitter, Malka tweeted that the nine-year-old Adon reminded him of “little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. May God give them strength and courage,” the diplomat wrote.

He was referring to Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg, whose parents were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The boy, then two-and-a-half-years-old, was saved by his nanny.

India receives mortal remains

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel has received Soumya’s mortal remains from the local authorities there, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. Moves are afoot to bring the body home.

Soumya’s relatives said a chartered flight flying to Israel on Monday, may bring the body on its return the next day.

The deceased woman’s family has been living at Keerithode in Idukki.

Tragedy struck just six months before Soumya was to return home

Soumya, a caregiver, was talking with Santhosh over a video call from Asheklon on the Gaza border around 5.15pm when one of the rockets pounding the area struck her residence and instantly killed her.

She was to return to her home in Kerala after six months.

Soumya and Santhosh tied the knot after three years of courtship. But they lived together for only two years. Of the 11 years of their marital life, Soumya had been in Israel for nine years.

Santhosh had been her neighbour and friend from their childhood days. They got married on May 31, 2010. After the birth of their only son Adon, Soumya left for Israel. Santhosh's sisters were also working there. Soumya was home last for her sister Sanupriya's wedding in 2019.

She had planned to return to Kerala once the pandemic situation eased to lead a contented life. She wished to buy some land in her native place and build a new house. But tragedy struck the family, leaving Santhosh and their son Adon inconsolable.

After visiting Soumya's house at Keerithodu, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said that proceedings have been initiated at the government-level to bring back her mortal remains at the earliest. The MP also said that the Israel embassy has been cooperative.