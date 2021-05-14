Body of Soumya Santhosh, killed in Palestinian rocket attack, to be brought home on Saturday

Idukki: The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought to her home in Idukki on Saturday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv had received her body on Wednesday.

"The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Soumya, 32, who worked as a caregiver for an elderly woman in Ashkelon in Israel, was killed in a deadly rocket attack on Tuesday, while she was on a video call with her husband, Santhosh, back home.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, said he contacted Soumya's family and offered his condolences.