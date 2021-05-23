Thiruvananthapuram: It was a moment of pride for the coastal population when an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah touched down at the Trivandrum International Airport around 4:30 am on Saturday.

One among them was in the cockpit, making her maiden flight after receiving the commercial pilot license. Incidentally, Jenny Jerome, 23, is the first woman from a coastal village to receive the license.

For Jenny, daughter of Jerome and Beatrice of ‘Amma’ at Kochuthura near Poovar, the flight to Trivandrum was a surprise.

“I was scheduled to fly to Armenia. It was later rescheduled to Kerala. I am very happy and proud to operate my maiden flight to my home town,” she said. The flight, G9-449, had left Sharjah at 10:50pm.

Jenny’s father Jerome has been employed in the Middle-East for the past 35 years. Currently, he is a manager with a British fabrication firm.

Born in Kochuthura where she had spent her early childhood, Jenny pursued her education in the UAE. Her elder brother, Chartered Accountant Jeby Jerome, has settled in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and former Health Minister KK Shailaja showered praises on Jenny for her feat through social media.