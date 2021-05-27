MBBS exam malpractice: Police book three students for impersonation

Kollam: The police have registered an impersonation case against three students of Azeezia Medical College here after malpractices were detected during an MBBS exam held at the institution. Dr K G Prakash, the Chief Exam Superintendent and Head of the Anatomy Department of the college, has also been placed under suspension following the incident.

The students, Nabeel Sajid, Pranav G Mohan and Midhun Jemsin, were booked based on a complaint of the college authorities that malpractice had taken place during the Third Year MBBS Part 1 (Additional) exam conducted by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) at the institution. A police officer said that an elaborate probe would be carried out to examine the role of more faculty members in the exam fraud.

The malpractice

The students have also been charged with sections dealing with forging documents and cheating. While one accused student belongs to the 2011 MBBS batch, the other two are of the 2012 batch.

An internal probe by KUHS had found that someone else had written the exam for the three accused students. Based on this information, the police have launched a search for these impersonators. It was revealed that the answer-sheets written by the accused students were replaced with that of impersonators while sending the bundle of answer-sheets to the University for valuation. It is also suspected that the answer-sheets of the accused students have been destroyed.

A few days ago, the college authorities had filed a complaint of copying during the exam with the police. However, when it was pointed that a case could not be registered over that complaint, they submitted a new complaint.

Dr Prakash, who belongs to Karnataka, was suspended following a probe carried out by a six-member panel appointed by KUHS which included college director Dr Anas Azeez and Vice-Principal holding charge of Principal Dr Riyaz Shereef.

Reacting on the incident, KUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal said that further action would be launched based on legal opinion.

College’s stand

Meanwhile, the college authorities said that only copying might have occurred. “Exams are conducted under CCTV surveillance. In addition, an observer from the University would be present. So, no other malpractice has taken place,” said Dr Riyaz Shareef, the Vice-Principal.