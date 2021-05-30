Rs 3.5 crore cash robbery case: Police team grills BJP’s state office secretary

Thrissur: A special investigation team of the Kerala Police has questioned G Girish, the state office secretary of the BJP, in connection with the theft of cash amounting to Rs 3.5 crore after staging a car accident at Kodakara on the National Highway in the district.

Girish faced questions for around three hours from the team, which had collected crucial evidence including phone call records. However, as he continuously denied any connection with the money, Girish is likely to be summoned again, said police officers.

The investigating team does not believe Girish’s statements. According to the BJP functionary, the party had no role either in the cash transfer or the police complaint filed by the Dharmarajan, the man who carried the money in his car, over its theft.

Meanwhile, the police have learnt that a BJP leader had accompanied Dharmarajan when he reached the police station to submit the complaint.

The other day, the police had questioned M Ganesan, the BJP’s organising secretary. Ganesan too had contacted Dharmarajan several times over phone while he was travelling with the cash, according to the police. Moreover, it was the BJP’s district office in Thrissur which arranged a hotel room for Dharmarajan and his gang in the town.

After analysing all this evidence and the statements of Girish and Ganesan, the police would be questioning the two leaders together, said an officer.