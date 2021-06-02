CK Janu refutes cash-for-contesting charge, vows legal action

Kalpetta: Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) chairperson C K Janu denied allegations that she had demanded RS 10 crore from the BJP to contest the Assembly polls as an NDA candidate.

Refuting the charge on Wednesday, she demanded a probe against JRP treasurer Praseetha Azhikode and others to ascertain whether they had accepted the money. Janu also said a concerted move was on to oust her from JRP by tarnishing her image.

The JRP state committee, last week, had announced Janu’s removal as its chairperson. She was also suspended for six months.

Earlier on Wednesday, Praseetha alleged that Janu had demanded Rs 10 crore, five Assembly seats for JRP, and the post of a Union minister. She also released an audio clip, purportedly of her telephonic conversation with BJP state president K Surendran. She was heard raising the demand, allegedly on Janu’s behalf.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Janu said she came to know of the audio clip through media reports. “I haven’t appointed anyone as an intermediary. If I have any demand, I will raise it myself”, she said.

Janu added that Prakasan Morazha and Praseetha, with no political tradition, joined the party recently. “Why should I have a go-between when I have a better relationship with the BJP president and other leaders than them?'', she asked.

Morazha, State secretary of JRP, had earlier accused Janu of swindling money from the election fund.

Janu also said allegations of her accepting money have been doing the rounds for some time, but the audio clip was released now.

“Only a probe could reveal whether they had received money on my behalf. It is not true that I have been ousted from the party. I am still the chairperson of the party. Their aim is to take over the party after ousting me”, Janu said, adding that the present move to defame and tarnish her image was part of the game plan to take charge of the party after politically eliminating her.

Janu said she had already filed a defamation suit. “I will lodge a police complaint also. I will fight the allegations that were raised now legally,” she added.

Earlier, Praseetha claimed that the BJP had rejected Janu’s demand for Rs 10 crore, but agreed to pay her Rs 10 lakh after she had cited her financial constraints.

The money was allegedly handed over to Janu ahead of a public meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended in Thiruvananthapuram, she said.

Janu had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls as an NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.