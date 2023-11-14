Crime Branch sleuths quiz BJP state president K Surendran in JRP bribery case

Wayanad: State police crime branch sleuths quizzed BJP state president K Surendran in connection with an ‘election bribery’ case registered in 2021, involving noted tribal activist CK Janu of the Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP).

The case was registered after JRP state treasurer Praseetha Azhikode said the BJP had given CK Janu Rs.35 lakh to be part of the NDA alliance in the state prior to the Assembly election of 2021.

Surendran, the first accused, reached the District Police Office at Kalpetta by 11 am. He was accompanied by Prasanth Malavayal, another accused in the case. A team led by deputy superintendent of police R Manoj Kumar questioned Surendran for an hour-and-a-half.

Politically motivated: Surendran

Addressing the media after the interrogation, Surendran said the case was politically motivated and would not stand judicial scrutiny. “JRP was part of our alliance earlier and there is no need to bribe its leader to continue in the alliance,” he said. CK Janu also reported for questioning by 12 noon at the same office.

The alleged bribing caught attention when multiple voice clips of the purported phone conversation between Praseetha Azhikode, Surendran and CK Janu started circulating on social media. This was later picked up by mainstream media.

According to Praseetha Azhikode, the amount was handed over to CK Janu by BJP leaders in two instalments. The first instalment of Rs 10 lakh was allegedly handed over by Surendran himself in Thiruvananthapuram. The second instalment of Rs 25 lakh was given to her by Prasanth Malavayal at a resort in Sulthan Bathery on March 26, 2021.

CK Janu, leader of the anti-land-grab agitation of tribals in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, has been state president of the JRP since its inception in 2016.