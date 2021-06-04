16,229 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.09L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 16,229 new COVID cases and 25,860 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,74,526.

So far, 24,16,639 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 15,160 contracted the virus through contact while 89 came from outside the state and 67 are healthcare workers.

So far, 2,02,88,452 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state now stands below 15 (14.82). The State had earlier informed that lockdown curbs will be lifted once TPR falls below 10.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 2300, 2007 and 1925 respectively.

A total of 135 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 9,510.

There are currently 6,93,284 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 6,57,679 are under home or institutional quarantine while 35,605 are in hospitals.

More restrictions will come into effect in Kerala on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that additional restrictions will be imposed in the state from June 5-9 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions will see all commercial establishments, which were previously allowed to function from 9am to 7pm, closed. Only shops selling essential items and outlets dealing with raw materials required for industrial units will be allowed to function.

Pinarayi also said that the State has initiated steps to thwart a third COVID-19 wave. He called upon the people to continue maintaining utmost caution and to avoid crowding.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 2,300 (contact cases - 2,245)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,007 (1,845)

Palakkad - 1,925 (1,323)

Kollam - 1,717 (1,708)

Ernakulam - 1,551 (1,510)

Thrissur - 1,510 (1,489)

Alappuzha - 1,198 (1,191)

Kozhikode - 1,133 (1,111)

Kottayam - 636 (606)

Kannur - 621 (559)

Pathanamthitta - 493 (481)

Idukki - 474 (458)

Kasaragod - 392 (382)

Wayanad - 272 (252)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 6,149

Palakkad - 3,206

Malappuram - 2,840

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,507

Kollam - 2,378

Alappuzha - 1,808

Thrissur - 1,726

Kozhikode - 1,230

Kottayam - 983

Kannur - 870

Idukki - 863

Pathanamthitta - 849

Kasaragod - 396

Wayanad - 55