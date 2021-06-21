Youth abducted, beaten up in Chathanoor for turning down marriage proposal

Chathannoor, Kollam: A woman and two members of a gang have been arrested for abducting a youth and his friend after he turned down her marriage proposal.

Mayyanad native Lincy Lawrence (Chinchu Rani, 30) and quotation gang members Ambu, 33, and Anandu Prasad, 21, were the arrested. A police team led by Chathannoor inspector Aneesh made the arrests.

Lincy is married and has two children. Her husband is in the Gulf.

Sasthamkotta native Gautam Krishna, 25, and his friend Vishnu Prasad, 22, of Varkala were abducted, beaten up and abandoned on the road. The duo are collection agents of a micro-finance institution in Parippally.

Anandu Prasad, the gang member, is the brother of one of the victims, Vishnu Prasad. Anandu, who has been estranged from the family, thrashed Vishnu during the abduction, according to the police.

Police version

Lincy got acquainted to Gautam a year-and-a-half ago. She had gifted money and a mobile phone to Gautam after they became close, the police stated.

But Gautam then turned down Lincy's marriage proposal and tried to distance himself from her. Scorned, she contacted a gang based in Varkala in a bid to avenge Gautam.

On the afternoon of June 14 Lincy telephoned Vishnu and asked him to accompany her close relatives. Vishnu, who was staying as a paying guest at Chathannoor, was taken in a car arranged by the gangsters. He was taken to Ayiroor where he was assaulted. The gang made Vishnu phone Gautam and asked him to come there. As Gautam arrived, he was also attacked, and his money and mobile phone were robbed too. The duo were then let off.

Anandu had taken up the task for Rs 40,000, according to the police. Initially, Rs 10,000 was given and the remaining amount was given after the incident.