Now, 9-year-old girl found hanging on window rail at house

Palakkad: A Class-4 student was found hanging on the window rail at her maternal house at Sreekantapuram in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday noon.

The deceased is Fathima Shifa, 9, daughter of Ali.

Family members claimed nothing untoward happened at the house where she had been staying for the last two months.

The incident happened a little after 12 pm. She went into the room soon after eating jackfruit along with other family members.

Family members sensed something amiss as Fathima didn't come out even after half an hour. She didn't respond to calls and the door was found locked from inside. After it was broken to gain entry, she was found hanging from the window rail.

Fathima was rushed to a private hospital, but she couldn't be saved.

Fathima was a student of Nattukal Lower Primary School. She was set to return to her father's house on Thursday.

A comprehensive probe will be conducted, Sreekantapuram police stated.

The state reported at least half a dozen unnatural deaths of young married women in the last few days. Apparently, they committed suicide owing to harassment or torture over dowry.