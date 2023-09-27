Body of unidentified youth recovered from Malampuzha Dam; second incident in 2 weeks

Palakkad: The body of a youngster, believed to be in his early 30s, was recovered from the Malampuzha dam here on Wednesday around 3.30 pm. According to eyewitnesses, the the unidentified man jumped into the dam around 11 am.

Dam authorities, with the help of Fire and Rescue brigades, local police and fishermen in the reservoir area, immediately launched a search operation. However, they could not save his life.

Malampuzha police said the youngster jumped from the crest right into the spillway shutter area on the reservoir side. No items or documents to identify the youngster could be found on him or in the dam area.

This is the second incident in as many weeks in Malampuzha. A middle-aged man, who has not yet been identified, jumped into the reservoir on September 14. The fire and rescue officials recovered his body the next morning.