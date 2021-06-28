Top Kannur cops included in special team probing smuggling and black money cases

Kozhikode: The special team formed under Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith to supervise the investigations into crimes related to smuggling and black money in Kerala has been expanded by including two top Kannur-based officials, the City Police Commissioner R Elango and Rural Police Chief Navneet Sharma.

The new move is based on the revelations that several gangs involved in gold smuggling and stealing smuggled gold in the state were based in Kannur.

Task of special team

While the smuggling cases would be probed by Central agencies, crimes carried out in the state in connection with its transport come under the purview of the new special team.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch said that the special team was not constituted to probe the gold smuggling related to the Ramanattukara mishap. "That case will be investigated by the Customs and Enforcement Directorate," said an official.

"However, incidents of kidnapping, robbery and 'quotation' crimes related to smuggling are common in Kerala and will be examined by the special team," he explained.

Other members of the team are, DIG heading the Anti-Terrorism Squad Anoop Kuruvilla John and SP Anti-Terrorist Force, Chaitra Teresa John.

List of accused

Meanwhile, the special team is collecting details of gold smuggling and black money cases registered in the state, and has already prepared a list of 300 habitual offenders.

"The police investigation into such cases often hit a road block due to the political influence of the gangs and the special team aims to avoid this problem," said a Crime Branch official.

As reported the probe into the recent car-lorry crash in Ramanattukara has exposed the bitter rivalry among various underworld gangs in north Kerala, especially Kannur, and their political links.