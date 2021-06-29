Kerala tightens restrictions in 80 local bodies where TPR above 18%

Thiruvananthapuram: There will be no further relaxation in Kerala. Not until there is a significant drop in test positivity rate (TPR), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

In fact, lockdown restrictions will be intensified in places where TPR was found to be higher than 18 per cent, Vijayan added.

Though the recent month-and-a-half long lockdown has greatly helped to curtail the TPR in the state from a worrying 29.75 per cent to 10, there has not been much progress since relaxations were introduced.

For the past few days, the TPR has been hovering around 10. On Tuesday, it stood at 11 per cent.

What also adds to the concern is that the number of new infections has slowly outpaced the number of recoveries.

To Tuesday's 13,550 new COVID cases, only 10,283 recoveries were reported in Kerala.

The Chief Minister too admitted that the lockdown cannot go on forever.

Kerala has revised the TPR slabs to ensure that businesses and people's livelihoods are not disrupted.

The COVID curbs and relaxations will be introduced in the state on the basis of this categorization.

This will come into effect on Thursday (June 30).

Here is the revised slab for the categorization of local bodies in Kerala on the basis of the Test Positivity Rate.



Category A - Average TPR below 6% (Areas with low spread)



Category B - Average TPR between 6 to 12% (Areas with moderate spread)

Category C - Average TPR between 12 to 18% (Areas with high spread)

Category D - Average TPR above 18% (Areas with critical spread)

As of Tuesday, there are 165 local bodies under A division, 473 local bodies under B, 316 local bodies under C, and 80 local bodies under D.



The Chief Minister also warned that a low TPR does not mean that the threat posed by the virus is minimal.



New strains of the COVID's Delta variant, largely responsible for the devastating second wave in India, remains still a cause for concern.

He urged everyone to take necessary precautions. Wear masks, maintain social distance, the chief minister advised.