Dowry murder case: Kiran admits to assaulting Vismaya

Kollam: Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya V Nair who was found dead last week, told investigators that he had physically assaulted her five times after their wedding.

Kiran, however, said he had not beaten her on the night she died. Police were now planning to get an expert psychiatric opinion after being told the Kiran used to be a different person after consuming alcohol.

The man was being questioned by the Deputy Superintendent of Police P Rajkumar at his office at Sasthamkotta, after the police got his custody for three days on Monday.

Investigators would take him to his house at Sasthamnada, Poruvazhi, and Visamaya’s residence at Nilamel for collecting evidence. They may even take him to the bank where he has a locker.

Police investigation has found that Kiran had beaten up Vismaya several times at their residence and on public roads. Once travelling to Kiran’s residence from Kollam, he had shattered the windshield of the car, reportedly given to him as dowry.

The same night, he assaulted Vismaya en route near Randu Road. The woman had then escaped from the car when it slowed down and took refuge at a nearby house. Kiran followed with threats.

Police, along with Kiran, took evidence from the house where Vismaya had taken refuge. Investigators have found that the man had assaulted Vismaya at their houses, and the Ayurveda College at Pandalam where the woman had studied.

He used to insult her whenever they travelled together, besides issuing threats to her over dowry and the car given to him.

Vismaya, 24, of Kaithodu at Nilamel in Kollam was found dead, hanging in the bathroom of her husband’s house, on June 21. Her family alleged she was murdered over dowry. They made public photographs of injuries Kiran had inflicted on her and related messages she had sent.