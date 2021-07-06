Kerala CM to take a call on further easing of COVID-19 curbs today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a decision on Tuesday regarding further easing of restrictions which are still in force to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this the CM will confer with the district collectors. Meanwhile, trade and industry bodies are pressing for slackening several of the curbs that remain even after the State heralded an unlock phase last month after another major lockdown that was necessitated by the second wave of the pandemic.

The restrictions, if any, for the next week will also be decided during the review meeting on Tuesday.

The State health department and the Kerala Police have sought for continuing with the restrictions till the end of July as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the disease has not reduced.

During the review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister had directed the authorities concerned to specifically check the spread of the disease in the northern districts. The health department has been asked to increase testing in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and the Collectors have to ensure this.

Odd issue

The health authorities have observed that youth exhibiting symptoms similar to COVID-19 are reluctant to seek treatment at hospital. Hence a campaign to admit them to the COVID-19 hospitals is being stepped up. The ward-level committee has to insist this and also ensure that the quarantine norms are adhered to by them and their contacts. The details of the primary contacts should be duly registered on the Covid portal.

Another issue observed is that when healthcare workers and others make vaccine registrations for the convenience of the elderly, the message for the second dose gets overlooked. The CM said this issue should be resolved.

Demand of traders, industrialists

Traders and industrialists have urged the government to ease the existing curbs. There is a strong demand to allow the opening of shops and financial institutions for a longer duration on more number of days. Doing away with complete lockdown during weekend is another major demand.

The association of hotel owners have sought for permission to allow dine-in at restaurants with limited number of patrons. They also want the nod for giving out parcels directly from the hotel rather than insisting on home delivery.

The transport sector too is seeking more relaxations. They have sought the permission to operate more number of buses and autorickshaws.

Cases, TRP remain a concern

Amid the clamour for relaxations, the Kerala government is taking a serious note of the high number of COVID-19 cases and the TPR which continues to hover near the 10% mark.

For the past few weeks curbs are being imposed by classifying the local bodies based on the TPR. The government will also consider if this needs to be changed.

The health experts have also advised that the mutations of the coronavirus and the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic should be viewed seriously.