Triple lockdown to continue in high TPR areas, weekends to remain same

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest set of graded restrictions, which have been announced for areas under the jurisdiction of local self-government bodies in Kerala on the basis of the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) obtained after tests conducted for the COVID-19 disease, came into force from Thursday. Stringent curbs on public activities would continue in areas with more than 15% TPR and a complete lockdown will take effect this weekend too.



Local bodies with TPR in the range of 0 to 5% have been classified as A category, those in the 5-10% range as B category, 10-15% as C and those reporting above 15% as D.

The new restrictions and relaxations announced by the Kerala government as per the above grading came into effect from Thursday, July 8.

Normal activities will be allowed in 'A" category areas; partial lockdown will be in force in "B" zones, lockdown in areas under "C" and triple lockdown in "D" category zones

Complete lockdown



A complete lockdown will be on during this weekend, July 10 and 11, too, as has been for the past few weekends.



But there will be no change in the examinations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday during the weekend lockdown.

Private bus service won't be available. The KSRTC will operate a skeletal services for the benefit of people working in the essential services sector. Those in the construction sector would be allowed to function. However, they should report about their work at the nearest police station.